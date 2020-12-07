OGDEN — A drive-by shooting suspect fleeing from police Sunday crashed his pickup truck into an electrical box, starting a fire and knocking out power to 6,600 utility customers.
A police officer said he brawled with the suspect after the chase, finally subduing him in a backyard with two kicks to the head, according to an arrest affidavit.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday morning filed eight charges against Derick A. Solis: assault by a prisoner, failing to stop for police and two counts of possession of controlled substances, all third-degree felonies; and four misdemeanors.
He was held without bail at the Weber County Jail.
According to U.S. District Court records in Salt Lake City, Solis, 32, also was wanted by the U.S. Marshals' Service for an alleged probation violation.
He was sentenced the 33 months in federal prison and three years of probation for a felony weapons conviction in 2014, and also was convicted of escape in 2017.
An Ogden police probable cause statement said Solis was driving a white pickup truck at about 4:30 a.m. that matched the description of a truck seen in a drive-by shooting three hours earlier.
As police tried to make a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Madison Avenue, the pickup driver sped away at high speed, the affidavit said.
The truck turned east on 30th Street at Quincy Avenue and smashed a utility box on the north side of the street, starting a fire and popping the truck's left front tire.
Rocky Mountain Power spokeswoman Tiffany Erickson said Monday the subsequent power outage, reported at 4:39 a.m., cut power to 6,613 customers.
Power was back on for most by 6:40 a.m., but 192 customers did not have electricity again until after 7:30 p.m. Erickson said.
Despite the flat tire, the pickup truck continued until the 800 block of 25th Street, where three men jumped out and ran, the affidavit said.
The officer got out and chased the driver on foot, yelling at him to stop, commands that police said were ignored.
A Taser shot missed and Solis allegedly jumped over a fence, the officer following. A second Taser shot was ineffective and the officer said he was able to grab Solis by the hoodie he was wearing.
The affidavit said Solis whirled and punched him three times in the face and the officer struck back with two punches to Solis' face.
Solis wriggled out of the hoodie and ran again, the affidavit said, but he tripped over items in the yard.
The officer wrote in the affidavit that he feared Solis would attack him again if he got back to his feet, so he kicked him once in the face, and once again as Solis persisted in trying to get up.
Backup officers arrived and the police were able to get the struggling Solis handcuffed, the affidavit said.
Solis was found to be carrying methamphetamine and marijuana, the affidavit said.
Further information was not immediately available about the drive-by shooting and what happened to the other two men who fled from the disabled pickup.