SUNSET — At least one person is in critical condition following a crash that shut down northbound Interstate 15 near the Weber-Davis county line Friday.
At 9:52 a.m., a white passenger car was driving northbound on I-15 near Sunset when the car left its lane of travel and drove onto the shoulder, where it struck a concrete barrier, according to a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol.
The car bounced off the wall and re-entered the northbound lane where it was broadsided by a truck pulling a 5th wheel camper, UHP said. The truck and camper left the roadway on the left and struck the concrete barrier before coming to a stop.
When emergency personnel arrived, the car's driver and passenger were unconscious and "life-saving measures took place," UHP said. The driver of the car regained consciousness and was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital.
The passenger remained unconscious and was flown via medical helicopter to an area hospital in critical condition.
UHP said impairment of the car's driver is being investigated as a possible cause of the crash.