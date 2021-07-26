SALT LAKE CITY — A fired Utah Parks and Recreation Division official has pleaded guilty to reduced charges and been sentenced to a pair of suspended prison terms for fraudulent contract activities.
Third District Court records show Daniel Wayne Clark, 60, of Kaysville, pleaded guilty July 21 to two counts of third-degree felony communications fraud. Under terms of a plea bargain, Judge Mark Kouris then sentenced Clark to zero to five years in the Utah State Prison on each count, both terms suspended.
Kouris put Clark on two years of court probation and ordered him to pay $25,000 in restitution to the Utah Attorney General's Office within 30 days.
State prosecutors charged Clark in March with eight felony counts. Those initial charging documents accused Clark of using his state contract processing job to pay $1.3 million over a 20-year period for nonexistent work to a contracting company he owned. Prosecutors listed fictitious paving and grading projects at various state parks.
Efforts to learn more Monday from the Attorney General's Office about the plea bargain were not immediately successful.
The original indictment included five counts of communications fraud, one count of pattern of unlawful activity and a count of using an official position to further one's own economic interest, all second-degree felonies; and a third-degree felony count of obstructing justice in a criminal investigation.
The Utah Department of Natural Resources said in March that Clark’s alleged crimes were detected by the parks division in July 2020, the Attorney General’s Office was alerted and the agency interviewed and fired Clark.
The agency said it implemented tighter financial safeguards, including further segregation of duties; enhanced verifications of purchases; additional purchasing and fraud detection training and enhanced disciplinary action for violating purchasing guidelines.