Former Weber State University football star Trevyn Smith's July 4 death in the Salt Lake County Jail has been ruled a suicide.
Jail surveillance video showed Smith, 32, used a bed sheet to hang himself in his cell, according to a South Salt Lake City Police Department investigative report obtained with a public records request.
Smith, who had been arrested on misdemeanor warrants three days earlier, died of "asphyxia due to hanging," as determined by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, the police report said.
The investigation by South Salt Lake Detective Neile Hill determined Smith was alone in his cell. A corrections officer making rounds through the cellblock at 10:04 p.m. found Smith was unresponsive and cut him down from the sheet, according to the report.
Hill said he interviewed personnel in the jail's mental health unit. They said new inmates are evaluated by medical staff and then are referred to the mental health unit if needed; they said they had had no contact with Smith.
The jail log showed Smith most recently had received a medical evaluation at 3:06 p.m., with no mention of any mental health issues.
Cells in the jail have touch screens with which inmates can summon corrections officers for assistance, Hill said.
"It does not appear Trevyn activated this device to request help for his suicidal feelings," Hill wrote. Smith had said nothing about any problems to officers during their rounds that day, he added.
The Springville High School graduate became Weber State's career rushing and all-purpose yards leader in 2009 after a spectacular four-year tenure with the Wildcats.
Smith’s wife Erica told the Standard-Examiner after his death that Smith, father of four, suffered a stroke and heart attack in June 2017, and was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.
On July 1, 2019, Utah Highway Patrol troopers assigned to Operation Rio Grande in downtown Salt Lake City reported they found Smith “standing in the roadway zoning out.”
They booked him into the jail on warrants to appear in court on charges of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to stay in one lane and driving on a denied license.
A UHP report said Smith had been staying at the Salt Lake Community Shelter, operated by the Road Home, at the time of his arrest.
Erica Smith was contacted Wednesday and said she had no immediate comment about the death investigation.
Suicide is the leading cause of death in Utah jails, and many of those inmates have substance abuse and-or other mental health problems, the state's first annual report on jail deaths said in 2018.
The report showed 38 of 71 reported jails deaths from 2013 through 2017 were suicides, and that 31 deaths occurred within the first seven days behind bars.