OGDEN — A woman broke into and damaged a FrontRunner train, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage and delaying the Thursday morning commute, police said.
Brenda Ann Stone, 51, of Ogden, remained held Friday in the Weber County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Utah Transit Authority police arrested Stone about five hours after the break-in, which occurred at about 2 a.m. Thursday.
A UTA police probable cause statement said security video footage showed a woman identified as Stone methodically breaking into the commuter train and doing various damage inside.
The train was docked at the Ogden station overnight to be used as the first southbound unit out in the morning.
Stone allegedly broke out the access panel to the emergency exit on the outside of the train and pulled the release cable, the arrest affidavit said.
She then forced the doors open and once inside pulled the rubber seals from five emergency exit windows, and removed three windows and shattered them on the ground, the charging document said.
Those windows were valued at $9,900 and total damage to the train easily exceeded $10,000, the UTA said.
Stone then allegedly removed six punch-out access panels to fire extinguishers, a first-aid kit and pry tools, according to the arrest affidavit.
Still inside the train, Stone allegedly broke out two access doors to the emergency door release on the lead car, called the comet car.
While trying to open the doors on the comet car, she allegedly damaged them, rendering them inoperable.
When Stone finally left the train, she took four of the rubber seals, two fire extinguishers and the first-aid kit, the affidavit said.
She walked through the FrontRunner parking lot, leaving the window seals along the way.
Stone stopped at the Zephyr Grill, between the parking lot and the terminal building, and allegedly used the extinguishers to destroy five planter boxes.
Police said they found Stone at the Zephyr with fire extinguishers and the first-aid kit nearby.
UTA said the damage resulted in the train becoming disabled and stuck in Ogden. It put the southbound schedule about 30 minutes behind, stranding passengers waiting at the Roy, Clearfield and Layton stations.
Stone was booked on suspicion of two second-degree felony charges: criminal mischief, reckless cause and threat to critical infrastructure; and criminal mischief, damage exceeding $5,000.
She also faces class B misdemeanor charges of theft, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief with intent to damage, deface or destroy property.
There was no word Friday on a possible motive for the crimes.
Ogden Justice Court records show a string of misdemeanor cases against Stone since 2012, including criminal mischief cases in 2019 and on Aug. 5 this year.
In the 2019 case, proceedings were delayed while Stone's mental competence was established. After she pleaded guilty, she received a suspended jail sentence and was enrolled in a mental health treatment program.