OGDEN — A fugitive rammed his car into a vehicle carrying plainclothes narcotics agents, tried to run down other police and later was found hiding in a dryer, charging documents say.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday filed an array of charges against Damien Mestas, 26, of Springville, after the confrontation and wild chase through Ogden that occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday.
The Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force said in an arrest affidavit that agents were tipped that Mestas would be in the 2900 block of Kiesel Avenue in a black SUV.
Agents said they blocked in the SUV, approached the vehicle and identified Mestas, a parole fugitive, as the driver.
Mestas allegedly threw the SUV into reverse, punched the accelerator and crashed into a car with two agents inside, disabling it, the affidavit said.
Two agents on foot in front of the SUV yelled at Mestas to stop, but he allegedly drove toward those officers, forcing them to jump out of the way.
Mestas drove through a fence, over two large rocks and onto Grant Avenue, heading south, the affidavit said.
Ogden police spotted the SUV three blocks away and pursued, beginning a chase that lasted about 20 minutes.
Mestas allegedly drove past several stop signs and through red lights, and two police cruisers were disabled during the chase.
Police said they found Mestas later in a home near 7th Street and Monroe Boulevard.
He was hiding in a dryer but got out, ran out the back door and jumped over a fence, then fought officers until he was subdued and handcuffed at the side of the house, the affidavit said.
Police said they found a smashed methamphetamine pipe inside the dryer, three bags of the drug in the toilet bowl and the SUV keys on the floor.
After being read his rights, Mestas admitted to trying to get away because he did not want to go to prison, the affidavit said.
He said he did not know the first police car was behind him, and he said he was not trying to hit the two officers who jumped clear as he raced away.
Mestas is held without bail in the Weber County Jail, charged with four counts of second-degree felony assault against a peace officer; failure to stop for police, a third-degree felony; class A misdemeanor assault against a peace officer; class A misdemeanor failure to stop at the command of police; and three other misdemeanors.
Second District Court records show Mestas has seven felony and misdemeanor convictions since 2013 on charges related to theft, illegal drug and firearms possession, running from police and assaulting police.