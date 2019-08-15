FARR WEST — Friends have started a fundraising account for the family of a 14-year-old Farr West girl killed by falling rocks Monday at Glacier National Park.
Family spokesman Dan Walker on Thursday described Ayva Sparrow as "one of those kids who is nothing but a positive, wonderful person."
"Ayva could light up any room she entered with her contagious personality," the GoFundMe page states.
As of Thursday morning, $7,000 had been raised for the family.
Walker said he is a neighbor, co-worker and friend to the Sparrows. He said he spoke to Ayva's father earlier Thursday.
The National Park Service said the girl's parents and two other teenage children in the vehicle were injured and hospitalized.
"He told me they are completely overcome by the generosity of the community," Walker said. "He said it was humbling how they have been treated, the outpouring of love and caring."
Walker said Ayva's father praised Park Service personnel for the care and help they have received.
Walker declined to release the other family members' names because the family wants privacy for now while they are recovering from their injuries and making funeral arrangements for Ayva.
At Walker's workplace, he sometimes hires teenagers to do weekend work, including Ayva a few weeks ago.
"I can still see her face walking into the store," Walker said. "She was always willing to help, a very easy to get along with young lady."
The Park Service said the family was traveling westbound near the East Tunnel on Going-to-the-Sun Road about 7 p.m. Monday.
The rocks hit the top of the vehicle and shattered the rear windshield.
A medical helicopter responded but was unable to airlift the girl because of her unstable condition, the Park Service said. Flight paramedics traveled with her via ground ambulance to Kalispell, Montana.
The rocks that hit the vehicle were up to 12 inches in diameter. The park estimated the amount of debris could have filled the bed of a pickup truck. The rocks fell from an unknown height from the mountains above the road, the park said.