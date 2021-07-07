OGDEN — The admitted getaway driver in a gas station armed robbery was sentenced Wednesday to a suspended prison term and given credit for the year in jail he's already served.
Gabriel T. Johnston, now 20, was arrested July 20, 2020, after the Ogden robbery and a subsequent police chase into Davis County.
Johnston had been charged with first-degree felony aggravated armed robbery, but he later pleaded guilty in a plea bargain to second-degree felony robbery.
Second District Judge Cristina Ortega sentenced him to one to 15 years in state prison. She suspended the sentence, credited him for jail time served and ordered him to serve 48 months of probation.
In plea documents, Johnston said he knew the robbery was wrong but he went along with it anyway. "Do you know what is wrong with that statement?" Ortega asked, telling him he must learn to take responsibility for his decisions.
Charging documents said Johnston and three juveniles participated in the robbery. The juveniles, armed with two pistols and a shotgun, robbed the station of money and cigarettes and threatened a clerk and a customer with the weapons.
After the robbers left, police tracked the suspected robbers' car and a chase resulted, with Johnston driving. The car crashed in Davis County and the four suspects ran away and were captured.
Police said Johnston told them he was sitting in the car when the three juveniles got in and threatened to kill him, but he admitted his participation after officers told him about surveillance video that undercut his story.
The three other suspects' cases were processed in juvenile court.