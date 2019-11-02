LAYTON — A Valley View Golf Course employee traded nude photos and had sex with a teenage girl, says a civil lawsuit accusing Davis County of failing to protect minors at the course.
The employee was fired and later pleaded guilty to six felonies. A woman who was 17 at the time has filed a civil lawsuit in 2nd District Court against the employee, Valley View, and the county, which owns the course.
The suit said the girl, now an adult, was injured physically, emotionally and financially by the county's alleged reckless and negligent failure to provide a safe environment for teenagers who worked or took lessons at Valley View.
Tanner Paul Clark, of Ogden, who was 24 at the time of the incidents in 2018, was charged with 14 felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
He pleaded guilty to six charges in a plea bargain and the rest were dismissed. Judge David Hamilton sentenced him to six suspended 0-5-year prison terms, 90 days in jail and three years of probation.
County Human Resources Director Debra Alexander said Thursday that Clark was terminated June 19, 2018, from his job as a starter for violating the county's code of conduct policy.
The lawsuit said two teenage girls were victimized. The first, who filed the suit, also was an employee at the course; the other was either an employee or was enrolled in golf lessons.
Layton police responded to the course on a keep-the-peace report that day, according to a probable cause statement.
The patrol officer said he was told Clark had been sending nude images to the two girls on social media apps. One of the girls said she had sex with Clark several times.
After obtaining a warrant to access Clark's Instagram account, police found he had sent at least six nude images to one of the girls and had received several nude images from her.
In Clark's handwritten statement of plea, he first wrote that he had sex with "two different" girls, but crossed that out and instead wrote "her." He also admitted in that document that he sent nude images to two minors, knowing they were underage, and attempted to possess two images of child pornography.
"Valley View and Davis County had received complaints about defendant Clark’s inappropriate and improper sexual contacts and other improper behavior with minors ..." the lawsuit said.
"Defendants had prior notice of Clark’s inappropriate and improper conduct and failed to take corrective action including but not limited to terminating Clark’s employment and/or reporting Clark’s conduct to law enforcement," the suit added. "Instead, defendants allowed Clark to continue employment and to have direct contact with minor children."
The suit requests monetary damages to be determined at trial.
As of Thursday afternoon, the county had not answered the suit in court. Efforts to contact Neil Geddes, the county's chief civil division attorney, were not immediately successful.