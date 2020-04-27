FARMINGTON — About three dozen firefighters moved against a wildfire in Shepard Canyon east of Farmington on Monday.
By late morning the blaze had covered about four acres, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Kim Osborn said.
The fire started at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The fire effort was being delayed because a downed power line, apparently the cause of the blaze, was being worked on by Rocky Mountain Power crews that arrived by helicopter, Osborn said.
Osborn said the fire is not yet contained and it might take a day or two to extinguish.
The fire is burning in oak brush and grass.
"Right now it hasn't greened up, so there are a lot of dead leaves from last fall, and we have not had a lot of rain this spring," she said.
The Forest Service was planning to add a helicopter to the fight in the afternoon to drop retardant on the fire, Osborn said.
The fire is on the north side of the canyon drainage in the region below the Francis Peak radar installation, Osborn said.
Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David Eskelsen said the cause of the power line problem was not immediately known.
He said that at the request of fire authorities, the company de-energized the line, which runs from a residential area to the observatory complex.
Because of that, six customers remained without power Monday, he said.