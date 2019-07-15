SALT LAKE CITY — A former high school football coach accused of trying to entice a minor for sex has been released from jail pending trial.
Brandon Dean Preece, 40, of Sandy, must wear an ankle monitor while free, U.S. Magistrate Paul Warner determined in granting the man's release from the Salt Lake County Jail.
Preece pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of trying to lure a minor and carrying a firearm during a violent crime.
A Layton police detective working as part of the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force posed as a 13-year-old girl on social media and arranged to meet Preece on July 3 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, a Layton police probable cause statement said.
Officers arrested Preece as he arrived at the meeting spot.
The Canyons School District on July 5 fired Preece, who was a part-time assistant football coach in charge of the sophomore team at Corner Canyon High School.
The enticement charge carries a mandatory minimum 10-year federal prison term and a potential life sentence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Upon conviction, the gun charge has a 5-year mandatory minimum sentence, which must be served consecutively to the other charge.
Preece's attorney of record, Cara Tangaro, did not immediately return a phone message Monday.
Preece is scheduled to go on trial Sept. 16 before District Judge Dale Kimball.