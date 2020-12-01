RIVERDALE — Weber County prosecutors filed a felony firearms charge Monday against a Riverdale man arrested after an alleged assault against his girlfriend.
The woman called police Friday to report that Cody Joseph Flores, 24, allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at her.
She said they had been arguing and he also allegedly slapped her on the face, scratched her arm, hit her with a stick and threw a glass ashtray at her that hit a wall and broke.
Riverdale police said in a probable cause statement that they found a 9 mm handgun on the bedroom floor, plus marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The affidavit said Flores admitted loading the gun and pointing it at the woman. He also admitted to the other actions reported by the woman, it said.
The Weber County Attorney's Office charged Flores in 2nd District Court with possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, and class B misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
He remained held without bail Tuesday at the Weber County Jail.