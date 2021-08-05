GUNNISON — A Central Utah Correctional Facility inmate from Ogden is dead after a confrontation at the prison Wednesday night.
The death of William Fowers, 60, is being investigated as a homicide, the Utah Department of Corrections said in a news release.
Fowers died in the prison infirmary shortly after what the state described as an altercation, the release said. Department spokesperson Liam Truchard said Thursday no information was being released about the cause or manner of death.
The inmate's family has been notified and the case is under investigation by the Utah State Bureau of Investigation.
According to Department of Corrections and local court records, Fowers was convicted of first-degree felony sodomy of a child on March 6, 1986. He was paroled on Sept. 16, 2008.
A year later, he was charged with class A misdemeanor criminal solicitation for allegedly trying to entice a teenage boy into sexual acts in Ogden and was returned to prison on a parole violation.