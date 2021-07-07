LAYTON — Police said Wednesday a welding spark ignited an open container of gunpowder, causing an explosion that injured a 77-year-old man at his home Tuesday.
The man suffered burns and shrapnel injuries but he has been released from the hospital, Layton Police Department Lt. Travis Lyman said Wednesday.
The explosion did not cause a fire, but it "blew the eaves off the back side of the garage and did quite a bit of damage to the sheetrock," Layman said. "The garage door was up and open, which was good for him because it allowed some of the blast to escape."
The Davis County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was dispatched to the scene, at about 5 p.m. Tuesday near South Lisa and Nayon streets in east Layton, because authorities initially were unsure what caused the blast.
Lyman said the man was welding a bench for his wife when the explosion occurred. The gunpowder also was inside the garage.
"He said he did build homemade fireworks, but we don't know if that's what the gunpowder was for," Lyman said.
No one else was injured. Lyman said neighbors heard the explosion and came to help the man and called 911. The man's wife and small granddaughter were inside the house.
Lyman said investigators examined the scene for any possible criminal violations, but no charges will be screened for prosecution and the case is closed.