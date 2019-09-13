OGDEN — Members of local, state and federal law enforcement converged in Ogden to announce continuing federal indictments and the confiscation of more than 100 guns in connection with an ongoing program in an area of the city.
Officials gave the latest update on Project Safe Neighborhoods on Friday morning at the Ogden Police Department. Displayed alongside the officials were dozens of confiscated firearms and illegal drugs seized as part of the ongoing federal initiative.
A grenade launcher was among the weapons on the display.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah John Huber said Friday that these weapons were just a handful of those taken.
"(The guns and illegal drugs) are examples of the success of this program," Huber said. "Each of these guns were in the hands of someone who had no business possessing them."
Huber said those who were in possession of the guns were convicted felons, domestic abusers and people in the country illegally, among others.
"When people like that possess these firearms, bad things happen," Huber said.
Since the federal initiative began in 2018, 74 people have been federally indicted in connection with PSN. As of Friday, 21 of those people were convicted and sentenced, according to officials. The average time for those convicted to spend in federal prison is around four years, according to officials.
During that time, 115 weapons were confiscated and over 34,000 grams of illegal drugs were taken off the streets, with the bulk of those narcotics, over 29,000 grams, being methamphetamine.
Violent crime down
Another statistic introduced during the press conference was how the number of shootings handled by Weber Metro CSI has gone down significantly.
In 2018, investigators were called out to 93 shootings where casings or bullets were found. By Sept. 1 of that same year, there had been 69 reported shootings. From January to Sept. 1 this year, police have responded to only 32 shootings.
In February, officials announced that Ogden saw a 19.7% drop in part one crimes comparing 2017 to 2018. Part one crimes tend to be larger offenses and include both violent offenses and property crimes.
Following two years of increased violence, Huber said there's a reason the city has now seen a decrease in violent crimes.
"To have a 20% decrease contemporaneous with our efforts in this, it's not a coincidence, it's a direct result," Huber said.
Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt thanked agents with the FBI and ATF for their help in making the initiative a success. He also thanked the Weber County Attorney's Office and the two cross-deputized prosecutors who work on both state and federal levels.
One of those prosecutors, deputy Weber County Attorney Branden Miles, was one of 16 individuals, task forces and organizations honored last year the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference on Thursday in Kansas City.
Watt said the indictments have yielded a number of successful prosecutions that has resulted in "significant sentences" and the removal of violent offenders from the Ogden community. Watt called the outcome of the years-long initiative "incredible results."
"Since the development of the PSN plan and its implementation in early 2018, the Ogden Police Department, supported by our partners, has enjoyed tremendous success in removing violent, habitual offenders from the streets of our community and the surrounding communities of Weber County and northern Utah," Watt said.
Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred said the number of federal felony indictments has nearly tripled since the implementation of PSN. He said in the past his office has had limited resources preventing them from prosecuting more cases on the federal level.
Now, with the additional resources, Allred said his office has been able to tap into "significant additional resources" to expand the number of federal cases coming out of Weber County.
The program has resulted in the removal of more guns from Ogden neighborhoods, Allred added.
The project's "target enforcement area" focuses on a specified area of Ogden. The area starts at 12th Street from the north and runs to 36th Street in the south. The eastern limit of the area is Monroe Boulevard and runs to Wall Avenue as the western barrier. The enforcement area will also include 21st Street going west and will end 1900 West in Weber County. In total, the area covers 4.86 square miles where 22,070 people live.
Officials made it clear during the press conference that the initiative has been deemed a success, and they made it clear that the PSN program will continue into the future.
"It is very clear to us that without the resources and time and dollars provided by this project, along with the successful prosecutions of these offenders, our crime rate reductions would not be what we are currently experiencing," Watt said.