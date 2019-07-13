HARRISVILLE — A fire Saturday destroyed a barn containing hay in Harrisville.
Authorities reported no injuries from the blaze.
The call for the fire in the 800 block of North Harrisville Road came in just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and the blaze was contained within an hour or so, according to Jeremiah Jones, deputy fire chief for the North View Fire District.
Flames engulfed the wood-framed barn located in an open field near other homes, said Murray Johnson, who lives adjacent to the structure. Smoke rose into the sky, he said.
“The flames were higher than the trees there,” Johnson said.
Jones said strong winds hindered initial efforts to get the fire under control.
Once contained, firefighters remained on the scene, looking for hot spots and soaking the remaining hay. Johnson, who once owned the structure, which had been covered with metal siding, said it measured 30 feet by 90 feet.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Jones. Firefighters from the Roy and Ogden fire departments and the Weber Fire District assisted North View.