HARRISVILLE — A fire Wednesday morning damaged a Harrisville home, but officials reported no injuries.
The fire caused heavy damage to the garage at the home and firefighters had it under control, though they continued to monitor it as of Wednesday morning, the Weber Fire District said in a Facebook post. The North View Fire District was the principle responding agency, assisted by the Weber Fire District and the Ogden Fire Department.
The garage was fully involved when firefighters responded and the fire progressed to the home's roof and attic area, according to the Facebook post. No residents were in the home.
North View firefighters were on the scene and didn't immediately respond to a query Wednesday morning seeking additional details.