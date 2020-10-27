OGDEN — An Ogden man is serving four prison terms after shooting a Harrisville resident last spring in a dispute over narcotics.
Orlando Carranza-Cendejas, 23, originally was charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and five other criminal offenses in the March 29 shooting.
Police said in charging documents that Carranza-Cendejas went to the victim's apartment, and as the man's girlfriend opened the door, Carranza-Cendejas fired at the victim, who was approaching from behind the woman.
The man was critically injured but survived. The woman was not hit.
Police said they stopped Carranza-Cendejas's car soon after and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the car.
Officers said Carranza-Cendejas told them he threw the handgun away.
A juvenile in the car with Carranza-Cendejas was arrested and referred to juvenile court.
In a plea bargain Aug. 18, Carranza-Cendejas pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree felony attempted aggravated assault.
He also admitted to obstructing justice and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, both second-degree felonies, and third-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person.
In return, the Weber County Attorney's Office dismissed charges of third-degree felony witness tampering and class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Prosecutors also agreed not to refer Carranza-Cendejas for federal prosecution on the gun charge.
County prosecutors sometimes drop local firearms charges and recommend they be pursued in the federal system, which offers tougher sentences.
Second District Judge Noel Hyde sentenced Carranza-Cendejas on Sept. 22.
He ordered Carranza-Cendejas to serve 1-15 years each for the assault, obstructing justice and narcotics convictions and up to five years on the firearms charge.
All sentences can be served concurrently and Hyde gave Carranza-Cendejas credit for jail time already served.
The defendant was given over to the custody of the Utah Department of Corrections to serve his time, either in a state prison or a contract county jail.