OGDEN — Prosecutors have filed felony charges in 2nd District Court against an Ogden man for allegedly attacking his roommate with a hatchet and injuring the man's girlfriend when she tried to stop the assault.
A judge on Monday issued a summons for Mickey David Harris, 43, to appear in court Dec. 16 to answer two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault.
As of this week, Harris had not been located by police.
The charges are based on an Ogden Police Department probable cause statement about an incident Sept. 8 in the 1300 block of 900 West.
Harris's roommate called police that day to report an assault. The roommate answered the door with dried blood on his face from a visible cut on his ear, the report said.
The roommate said he and Harris already had not been getting along before the alleged assault.
He said Harris opened the door to a bedroom where the roommate's girlfriend was sleeping, topless.
The roommate told officers he got up, went into the bedroom and shut the door. A short time later, Harris began pounding on the door.
According to the police affidavit, the roommate opened the door and Harris swung a hatchet at him, striking him on the side of his head.
The roommate said he grabbed Harris's wrist and they struggled and fell into the hallway.
The roommate said he punched Harris several times in the face to get him to stop.
By the time police arrived, Harris had left. The roommate said he waited before calling police dispatch because "he did not want to get Mickey in trouble."
The roommate's girlfriend corroborated his recitation of the events and said she tried to get the hatchet away from Harris as the two men fought on the floor.
The woman suffered several superficial cuts from the hatchet, the report said.
Harris packed bags and left after the incident, police said.