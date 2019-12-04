OGDEN — A former Roy used car dealer has pleaded not guilty to 19 felony vehicle title violations.
Jared Miner Harvey, 46, of Kaysville, appeared in 2nd District Court on Nov. 27 to enter the pleas and his attorney waived a preliminary hearing.
Harvey is scheduled to appear before Judge Ernie Jones for a disposition hearing Dec. 30. He is free from jail after being booked in late October.
Weber County prosecutors on Nov. 19 filed nine third-degree felony counts of equity skimming and 10 class A misdemeanor counts of failure to deliver title for a series of transactions from November through August.
He operated Harvey Automotive LLC, which was at 3321 S. 1900 West in Roy and is no longer in business.
In each incident, Harvey allegedly sold a used vehicle without telling the buyer the vehicle had a lien, collected the money and then did not pay the lien holder, usually a fleet leasing company, according to charging documents.
Harvey spent the money for personal purposes, a Utah Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division investigator said in an Oct. 4 probable cause affidavit.