SYRACUSE — A heavily armed man passed out in his car at a convenience store Wednesday, resulting in a trip to the Davis County Jail on an array of criminal charges.
Someone at the store called 911 at about 7:15 a.m., concerned about the unconscious man, Syracuse police said in an arrest affidavit.
Officers said the interior of the car smelled strongly of marijuana, and upon his revival, they saw that the man had bloodshot eyes, the affidavit said.
A search of Levi Spencer Cotton, 26, yielded several weapons, according to police.
They included a 9 mm handgun in a shoulder holster, loaded with a full magazine and a round in the chamber, plus another full magazine in the holster.
Cotton also had a "very large" fixed-blade knife on his belt, another knife on his neck and a pair of brass knuckles in his rear pants pocket, the affidavit said.
Officers said their search also yielded a jar of marijuana, a THC cartridge on a vaping pen, a baggie of heroin, a glass pipe and an ecstasy pill.
The affidavit said Cotton later admitted owning the jar of marijuana and that he was coming off of heroin.
Cotton remained held without bail Thursday.
Third District Court records in Salt Lake County show Cotton was placed on three years of zero tolerance probation in October on a third-degree felony aggravated assault conviction.
In the Syracuse arrest, he is held on suspicion of second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person; two counts of third-degree felony unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon; three misdemeanor counts of illegal possession of controlled substances; and possession of drug paraphernalia.