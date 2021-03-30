HOOPER — A man faces charges of electronic voyeurism and production of child pornography after sheriff's detectives investigated the discovery of a hidden camera in an 11-year-old girl's bathroom.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office arrested Darren Greenlee, 44, on Monday in a case that began in September at the man's Hooper home.
A probable cause statement said the girl found a camera concealed in her bathroom. She told her mother, who inspected the device and found it contained a data card.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and seized electronic and storage devices from Greenlee's office. They said they found 933 videos and photos of child pornography.
Deputies arrested Greenlee on suspicion of 20 counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and a third-degree felony count of voyeurism committed against a child younger than 14.
Greenlee held a position of trust over the girl, the affidavit said.
Greenlee was held without bail in the Weber County Jail pending his first court appearance. Formal charges had not been filed as of Tuesday morning.