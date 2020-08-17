A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 84 was killed in a head-on crash late Sunday in Morgan, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
Earlier Sunday, a motorcyclist died after crashing on Trappers Loop Highway in Weber County, the UHP said.
Emergency dispatchers received calls from drivers saying a car was going west on I-84's eastbound lanes at about 11:15 p.m., according to a UHP news release.
The woman's Ford Crown Victoria collided with a semi truck carrying onions, the release said.
The driver, the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
At about 3:40 p.m. on Trappers Loop/State Road 167, a man was southbound at mile post 9 when he apparently lost control of his Honda motorcycle, the UHP said.
The motorcycle was headed uphill on a left-hand curve in the inside lane when it veered into the right lane and onto the shoulder, striking the metal guardrail, police said.
The man, who was wearing a helmet and some other protective gear, went over the guardrail, according to a news release.
A helicopter took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victims' names had not been released as of Monday afternoon.