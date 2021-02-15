ANTELOPE ISLAND — Authorities say foul play is not suspected in the death Friday of a hiker on Antelope Island.
Samantha Weigel, 40, of Syracuse, failed to meet up with family members after a hike, and searchers found her body after 7 p.m., according to a Utah Division of Parks and Recreation news release.
Weigel suffered severe head and neck injuries, and the death remains under investigation. But the parks division said a medical examiner reported that foul play is not suspected.
Weigel was dropped off at the marina and planned to hike in the Frary Peak area and meet family later Friday, according to the release. After she did not arrive as expected, friends and family searched briefly and then called 911.
Antelope Island State Park rangers and staff, state Department of Public Safety personnel, a DPS helicopter and Davis County Search and Rescue teams began searching at about 6 p.m.
Weigel's body was found in the Split Rock and Elephant Head area of the island, according to the division. Crews finished retrieving the body at about 11 p.m.