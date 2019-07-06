FARMINGTON — A hiker fell about 30 feet into a creek east of Farmington on Saturday, suffering multiple injuries, police said.
The 21-year-old man from Farmington had to be hoisted out by helicopter, said Davis County Chief Deputy Sheriff Susan Poulsen.
The hiker fell near a waterfall into Hornet Creek and police were called at 10:21 a.m., Poulsen said.
"There were other people there hiking who found him," she said. "They were concerned about hypothermia and found that he had injuries."
The hiker suffered face, head and chest injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Poulsen said.
A Life Flight helicopter took the hiker to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.
Rescuers included sheriff's deputies, sheriff's search and rescue members and Farmington firefighters.