OGDEN — A home remodeling and cabinetry contractor faces nine felony charges in Weber County and two more in Davis County for allegedly defrauding customers of a combined $50,000 or more.
Trace Jon Conlin, 41, of Clinton, was arrested and booked into the Weber County Jail on Friday afternoon and released pending a July 22 court appearance.
"He takes money for down payments on a bid, and either does no work or little work, then never contacts the victims again," the Weber County Sheriff's Office alleged in a probable cause statement.
Nisha and Kevin Wright of Farr West were listed in charging documents as having lost more than $10,000 to Conlin.
They declined to comment Wednesday. They sued Conlin last year over uncompleted work they had paid for, but Conlin counter-sued and a 2nd District Court judge imposed a gag order on both sides pending the outcome of the civil case.
But in an email to the Standard-Examiner last year before the civil litigation, Nisha Wright said Conlin strung them along for months on their cabinetry orders and the work was not completed.
"He seemed super knowledgeable in cabinetry," she said. "We are not. Trace presented himself in a way that seemed like he knew exactly what he was doing. This is the whole point of hiring a 'professional.' He brought over samples and discussed with us what he could do to make our new kitchen beautiful with the new cabinets he could provide and install."
The Weber County Attorney's Office filed an indictment Monday charging Conlin with four second-degree felony counts of communications fraud, four second-degree felony counts of theft, one third-degree felony theft charge and a class A misdemeanor charge of contracting without a license.
In their March 5 indictment, Davis County prosecutors charged Conlin with two counts of communications fraud and two counts of unlawful contracting.
In addition to the Wrights, Weber prosecutors allege Conlin defrauded four other customers, for $1,500, $11,300, $10,200 and $6,000, respectively.
In conjunction with the $11,300 case, the alleged victim said Conlin bought a $350 saw at Home Depot on her account. After the customer challenged the saw purchase and threatened to tell police, Conlin promised to pay her back but never did, charging documents said.
"Trace will give a bid for work, then he has the victims Venmo half of the cost or sometimes more," the sheriff's office said in the arrest affidavit. "Trace will show up and do minimal to no work and from what some victims have explained, poor work or work that was never discussed. Before any or all the work is complete Trace will continue to fail to show up and give all kinds of excuses as to why."
In the Davis County case, one alleged victim paid Conlin $6,700 for landscaping and the other paid $3,000 toward bathroom and kitchenette remodeling. None of the work was completed, the indictment said.
Attorney Andrew McAdams, representing Conlin in the Weber County case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the Utah Department of Commerce, complaint investigators issued 567 citations against general contractors in 2019 and 122 so far this year.
Data showed the state initiated 16 criminal cases against contractors in 2019 and 18 already in 2020.
"They're usually either for substandard work or taking money when they don't complete the work," Commerce spokesman Brain Maxwell said Wednesday.
According to state records, Conlin is the registered agent of Riverbend Cabinets LLP of Farr West, which has an active state business license.
But Conlin does not hold a contractor license with the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing.