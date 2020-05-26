OGDEN — An Ogden judge ordered a homeless man held without bail after the suspect allegedly told others he had intended to leave town to avoid arrest on multiple felony sex charges.
Timothy Allen Cloyd, 18, was arrested Saturday after being detained by police for questioning involving incidents that allegedly occurred in the winter months.
An Ogden Police Department probable cause statement said Cloyd admitted to having two sexual encounters with a 15-year-old girl.
The affidavit said the girl's family had allowed Cloyd to live in a tent in their backyard.
Cloyd admitted receiving explicit images of the alleged victim on his phone and sending at least one explicit image of himself to the girl, the affidavit said.
Police alleged they found 26 explicit images of the girl and several similar images of Cloyd on the phone.
Cloyd was booked on suspicion of two counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual activity with a minor, five counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and one third-degree felony account of dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
The police affidavit said the mother of the victim several days ago called officers. She worked for the same gas station chain that employed Cloyd.
She said he recently quit his job after being "tipped off" that police were looking for him. When Cloyd left the job he told co-workers he planned to "go on the run" to California, the arrest document said.
Second District Judge Jennifer Valencia signed an order requiring Cloyd be held without bail in the Weber County Jail pending his initial court appearance Wednesday.