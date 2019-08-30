DAVIS COUNTY — Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes after a wildfire broke out early Friday morning on the mountainside between Bountiful and Centerville.
The wildfire was spotted slightly before 1 a.m. Friday by a Bountiful Police officer and was still burning in the mountains east of Bountiful and Centerville as of 8:30 a.m. The blaze has been named the Gun Range Fire.
Two homes are complete losses as a result of the fire while eight others have been damaged, said Bountiful Police Lt. David Edwards.
No injuries have been reported, he said.
The residential area near the fire was quickly evacuated early Friday morning. The evacuation zone covers the area east of 900 East, north of 400 North and south of 1600 North, Edwards said.
The evacuation order will be reevaluated at 9 a.m., according to the Bountiful City Facebook page.
An evacuation center at Main and Center Street in Bountiful is available for those who have left their homes. An additional center that had been open at 900 S. 400 East in Centerville is now closed, according to the city's Facebook page.
All schools in Davis School District will be open today, according to a post by the district shared on Bountiful City's Facebook page.
The fire is estimated to cover 150-160 acres, Edwards said. As of about 7 a.m., Edwards said the fire was "0% contained."
At first light, firefighters were able to start taking further measures to contain the blaze. Firefighters plan to bring in air assets, Edwards said, including water drops.
Fire departments across the Wasatch Front, from as far north as Weber County to Salt Lake City, have responded to the fire, Edwards said. State firefighters and the United States Forest Service are also involved in the response.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Air quality in the Bountiful area is being impacted by the fire, moving into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and getting to close the general "unhealthy" range, according to a tweet from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.
"Smoke from this wildfire is causing high concentrations of particulates in a populated area. Residents with existing heart or lung conditions should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity," the DEQ said.
The smoke from the fire will be carried north into Weber County later in the day.
The fire also caused several power outages in Bountiful, but power to all but 20 homes has been restored, according to a tweet from Bountiful City. Five poles need to be replaced, so power may be out until late Friday night at those homes.