HOOPER — A fire of undetermined cause destroyed a garage and its contents and heavily damaged a home Thursday, but no one was injured, the Weber Fire District said.
Crews were alerted to the blaze just after 5 p.m. near 5500 South and 5500 West, Capt. Rick Cooper said Friday morning. They found the garage engulfed. A compact car outside the garage and two motorcycle and other garage contents were destroyed, he said.
Flames reached the home and did "extensive damage to the main floor and basement area," Cooper said. "The crews made an outstanding stop on the fire and saved a lot of material inside the structure."
He said damage was estimated to be at least $300,000.
The residents said the fire started with an explosion in the garage. Cooper said the fire's cause remained under investigation Friday. The ignition source could have been any number of things in a typical garage, he said.
Fire departments from Roy, Riverdale, Ogden, North Davis and Clinton also responded to the fire.