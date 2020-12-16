HOOPER — Prosecutors have filed 14 felony charges against a Hooper man accused of going on a destructive rampage in fury over his divorce case.
Seth A. Morrison, 42, allegedly crashed his pickup truck through the vinyl fence of the couple's home Friday, then rammed kayaks, a trailer carrying ATVs, yard care items and stored property on pallets.
Morrison then allegedly pulled a .45 caliber handgun and sprayed at least 14 shots around the yard, including rounds into a boat and the engine of an ATV.
Sheriff's deputies responding to a report of shots fired said they found Morrison in the backyard, seated in the pickup's driver's seat with the engine running.
"Seth stated he fired off a 10-round magazine and when he saw units arrive, loaded additional rounds and fired off multiple times again," the Weber County Sheriff's Office said in a probable cause statement.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Morrison with 12 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony; second-degree felony criminal mischief; third-degree felony commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child; and class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
Morrison is held without bail in the Weber County Jail and has a Dec. 21 court appearance scheduled in Ogden.
The arrest affidavit said Morrison and his estranged wife had court mediation in their divorce case earlier Friday, "and Seth did not agree with how it was going."
Morrison had been living in a trailer outside the home, the affidavit said.
Deputies said Morrison's 16-year-old daughter, 18-year-old son and other family and friends were at the home and witnessed the rampage.
Morrison had a .45 caliber handgun in his pants pocket when he got out of the truck, deputies said.
They estimated damage at more than $5,000.