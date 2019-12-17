OGDEN — Six people were displaced after an Ogden home caught fire Tuesday.
At 3:56 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a home on the 600 block of 15th St. in Ogden, according to a press release from the Ogden Fire Department. Someone inside the home reported that a fire had started in the living room and was coming from the fireplace.
Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home before knocking down the flames. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just after 4:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the OFD.
No injuries have been reported in connection with this fire. However, fire officials said that a total of six people — four adults and two children — had been displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross will be providing lodging assistance for those displaced.
As of Tuesday evening, fire investigators estimated the damage to be around $50,000, and the cause of the fire was still investigation.
A total of 18 firefighters from Ogden and Roy were sent to the scene, according to the news release.