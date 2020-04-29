ROY — A house fire Tuesday morning displaced a family of seven and killed three pets, Roy Deputy Fire Chief Leroy Gleichmann said.
Roy, Clinton and Weber County crews responded to the fire at about 9:45 a.m. in the single-family dwelling at 4747 S. 2900 West, Gleichmann said.
Firefighters found a room and its contents on fire, he said, and flames were venting out the rear of the home.
One person was home at the time and got out safely, but firefighters found a dog, a cat and a pet bird dead after the fire was put out.
Gleichmann said the Red Cross was providing temporary shelter for the residents, three adults and four children.
He said firefighters found an electrical problem in the part of the home where the fire started.