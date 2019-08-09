OGDEN — A early Friday morning fire killed several animals and caused $60,000 in damage to an Ogden home.
At 5:10 a.m., the Ogden Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2950 S. 1400 East in Ogden. Smoke and flames were visible upon firefighters arrival, according to a news release from Ogden Fire.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no was injured. But while the fire was being extinguished, firefighters found four dogs during the inside the home. One dog was safely rescued, but the three other dogs died.
Improper use of extension cords is believed to have caused the fire, Ogden Fire said.
"Please remember to not overload any electrical circuit. Extension cords are for temporary use only and should never be used when coiled or knotted, or not in fully extended position," OFD Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman said.
Firefighters from South Ogden Fire Department also responded to the scene.