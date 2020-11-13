A Huntsville man suspected of murdering his wife on Tuesday was found dead Thursday night in a car crash on Highway 39 in Weber County.
Scott William Russell, 53, was wanted on a first-degree murder charge stemming from an incident Tuesday in which Weber County Sheriff's deputies believe he shot his wife and fled the area.
Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Weber dispatch got a call about a car that appeared to be in an accident off Highway 39 in Weber County.
Authorities found a black Toyota Land Cruiser, the same car Russell was seen driving on security camera footage Tuesday night, that had crashed around 300-400 yards off the road.
Authorities found a dead male in the car and identified him as Russell. A sheriff's office press release states that Russell's injuries were consistent with that of a car crash, though it's unclear if there were other cars involved in the accident.
Investigators will continue looking into the Tuesday homicide, the press release stated.
An arrest warrant was issued for Russell on Wednesday out of Ogden's 2nd District Court. That morning, the Weber County Sheriff's Office sent a press release out asking for the public's help in finding Russell and deputies believed he was heading to Colorado.