OGDEN — The state medical examiner determined Lopine “Chynna” Toilolo died by strangulation, Weber County investigators said in a probable cause statement supporting the arrest of a Pleasant View man in her death.
The arrest affidavit, filed in 2nd District Court on Thursday, also said Toilolo probably was killed elsewhere and her body was left near the Alaskan Inn along the Ogden River in Ogden Canyon.
Her body was found May 12 and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation.
Andy Dane Oketang Dennis, 36, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree felony murder, two counts of second-degree felony obstruction of justice and a third-degree felony count of abuse or desecration of a human body.
Detectives said in the arrest affidavit that they reconstructed Dennis’s movements between the time Toilolo, 30, was last seen in the early morning hours of May 10 at Dennis’ Pleasant View residence until the time her body was found two days later.
Crime scene evidence showed Toilolo died face down on a blanket or sheet and that she had drag marks on her back and signs of dragging in the dirt where she was found, the court document said.
Dennis’s neighbors told police Toilolo was yelling, banging on doors and windows and ringing doorbells at about 4:40 a.m. May 12. They said they saw Toilolo leave with Dennis in his car at 5:05 a.m.
One of the neighbors took photos and provided them to police.
Toilolo’s family said they last heard from her at 3 a.m. She texted her mother saying she was on the way home to West Jordan.
Prosecutors said in court documents that Toilolo was Dennis’s ex-girlfriend and cohabitant.
When detectives talked to Dennis, he said Toilolo left his home at 5 a.m. in an Uber ride, the arrest affidavit said.
After being told about the neighbors’ reports, he changed his story and said he had taken Toilolo back to West Jordan and dropped her off, the affidavit said.
Detectives said cellphone records showed Dennis’ phone pinged off a cell tower in Wellsville, Cache County, at 6:07 a.m., then back near his residence later that morning.
The document said cell records showed Dennis’s phone in Ogden Canyon on the morning of May 11.
Further, video surveillance in the canyon that day showed Dennis’s car entering Ogden Canyon going eastbound at 9:42 a.m. and leaving westbound at 10:42 a.m.
As part of the investigation, detectives interviewed Dennis’ two children at the Weber-Morgan Children’s Justice Center. The children said Toilolo left and got a ride with someone else, the affidavit said.
In a later interview, the children said their father had told them what to say to law enforcement in the first interview. They said Dennis and Toilolo had been fighting and arguing and that before they left, he took Toilolo’s phone and put it in a box in the garage.
The autopsy report, the affidavit said, reported that Toilolo’s death was homicide by strangulation.
In the probable cause statement, detectives said Dennis has relatives on Guam and there is a danger he might flee if released on bail pending trial.
A bail order signed by 2nd District Judge Ernie Jones set bail at $45,000. Dennis remained incarcerated as of Thursday afternoon.
In a motion filed later Thursday, the Weber County Attorney’s Office asked that Dennis be held without bail.
Prosecutors said a new state law scheduled to take effect Oct. 1 says there is a “rebuttable presumption” that homicide suspects should be held without bail.
Dennis does not yet have an attorney of record and no date for his first court appearance has been set.