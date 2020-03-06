PLEASANT VIEW — A Pleasant View man is in jail on allegations that he severely shook his 2-month-old daughter. Police say the infant is in critical condition, on a breathing tube and has suffered brain bleeding and seizures.
Aaron James Ewert, 31, pleaded not guilty Friday during video arraignment in 2nd District Court to a second-degree felony charge of child abuse, infliction of serious physical injury intentionally.
On Monday, the child's parents took her to an Ogden hospital, where medical personnel saw she was having trouble breathing and appeared pale, according to a Pleasant View Police Department probable cause statement.
The next day at Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City, the girl was diagnosed with bleeding on the brain, still needed a breathing tube and was having seizures due to her injuries, charging documents said.
On Wednesday, Utah Division of Child and Family Services investigators told police Ewert wanted to talk to them. In a subsequent interview with police, Ewert said he was changing the girl's diaper at about 10 a.m. Monday while his wife was away and became frustrated by the child's crying, the police statement said.
Ewert said he held the girl under the armpits and shook her for several seconds, documents said.
Judge Jennifer Valencia signed an order Thursday requiring that Ewert be held without bail in the Weber County Jail.
His next court appearance is March 10.