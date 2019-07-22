LAYTON — A handful of Layton residents and police officers were injured after a fire ripped through a Layton apartment complex on Monday afternoon.
Fire crews first discovered the fire around 2:26 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from the Layton Meadows apartment at 540 W. 1415 North while at the Layton Hills Mall on a fire alarm call, according to Layton Fire Department Chief Kevin Ward.
The fire, which is believed to be a cooking fire that started in a first-floor unit, quickly spread to the second and third floors before reaching the building's attic, Ward said. All but but one unit of the 24-unit building was occupied. The building believed to be nearly a total loss after the fire.
"I don't believe too much will be salvageable," Ward said.
Many of the apartment units were home to single occupants, and at least 23 people have been displaced due to the fire.
Officials reported that five people were injured in connection with the fire, with two being taken to a local hospital for treatment. Another person reportedly jumped from the building's second story, but was not injured, according to Ward.
Ward also said seven police officers were taken to local hospitals after showing signs of smoke inhalation, but all are now doing well.
Layton City said in a tweet around 3:40 p.m. that the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire, but Ward said that the blaze later reached the level of a three-alarm fire.
Ward added that the housing complex was built in the early 80s, and units were not equipped with sprinklers in the ceilings.
The Utah/Nevada Red Cross Chapter said it was sending personnel to assist with immediate needs related to the fire.
Ward estimated that close to 50 fire personnel were at the scene. Fire crews from all over Davis and Weber counties were called to the scene to help Layton firefighters, including units from Kaysville, South Weber, Syracuse, Clinton, Hill Air Force Base and Roy fire departments, along with the Weber Fire District and the South and North Davis Metro Fire departments.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.