OGDEN — An inmate under medical observation died Monday in the Weber County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said.
The woman, whose name was not released, collapsed while corrections deputies and nurses were helping her to the shower, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
It was the third death at the jail in about six weeks.
The woman was in the jail's medical unit "for observation for various medical conditions," the release said.
Deputies and the medical staff began life-saving efforts and called paramedics, but the woman was declared dead in the jail.
The Weber County Attorney's Office will head an investigation into the death, per protocol when someone dies in law enforcement custody or by application of force.
The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and Weber County's crime scene investigation unit was at the scene after the death Monday, the release said.
The case did not appear to be related to COVID-19, according to the release.
Asked whether the woman had been infected with the coronavirus, Sheriff's Office corrections spokesperson Lt. Joshua Marigoni said, "Not that I know of."
The Weber jail had a COVID-19 outbreak beginning in June and more than 100 inmates tested positive for the virus over several weeks.
But Marigoni said the women's unit in the jail had no COVID-19 cases at any time during the outbreak.
Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, there were no remaining cases of male inmates with active positive test results for the infection, Marigoni said.
On July 25, a U.S. Marshals Service prisoner, Alexander Cutiño Sanchez, 33, died of suspicious circumstances in the Weber jail, authorities said at the time.
Sanchez was a Cuban who had been living in Houston and was suspected in 11 armed robberies in Utah.
That death also remains under investigation.
Another death occurred Aug. 21, an apparent suicide.
Davin Stott, 23, of Riverdale, was found in his cell that evening, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Stott had been awaiting trial on charges of assault against a police officer and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Riverdale police shot Stott during a standoff after officers said Stott appeared to be raising a handgun toward them through a window.
Marigoni said the three jail deaths this year apparently have little in common: one a suicide, one involving an inmate on medical watch, and the third occurring under suspicious circumstances.
"On every one of them, we look at all the circumstances and do a very extensive review," he said. "If there are policy or procedure changes that are needed, we will absolutely make those changes."
The Davis County Jail also has reported three deaths this year, two apparent suicides and a third of unknown cause.
Utah's county jails drew unprecedented scrutiny in 2017 after a record 25 deaths occurred in them the year before.
The Utah Legislature in 2018 mandated annual reporting of jail deaths and their causes and ordered an ongoing study of what is done to help inmates with drug addictions or mental illnesses.