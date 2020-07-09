OGDEN — Cory Fitzwater will remain behind bars pending trial despite his attorney's arguments in court Thursday that the murder defendant is especially at risk during the Weber County Jail's COVID-19 outbreak.
In an online hearing before 2nd District Judge Camille Neider, Randall Richards listed ailments that he said imperil Fitzwater if he gets the disease.
Those include undiagnosed boils and sores all over Fitzwater's body and a rectal fistula that requires surgery, Richards said.
"This makes him a high-risk individual for infection," Richards said. "If he does happen to get COVID he's in real trouble, possibly death."
Fitzwater, 36, is accused in the Aug. 16, 2018, shooting of Brian Racine, a 28-year-old homeless man, in a wooded transient camp near the 21st Street Pond.
Authorities alleged Fitzwater and a co-defendant went there to intimidate homeless people.
Richards and Dee Smith, a deputy Weber County attorney, disagreed over whether Fitzwater's conditions meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definitions of high-risk conditions.
Smith further argued that Fitzwater is a danger to the community because of the charge against him — aggravated murder — and due to his alleged attempts in the jail to "manufacture evidence, influence witnesses and obstruct justice" in his case.
Smith said prosecutors have sworn statements from three people saying that Fitzwater has tried to further implicate Dalton Aiken, a 28-year-old from North Ogden, who already has been convicted in a separate trial.
Aiken and Fitzwater blamed each other for the shooting. A jury convicted Aiken in July 2019 and he’s serving a prison sentence of 16 years to life.
Richards contended that Fitzwater's detention during the COVID-19 outbreak in the jail "amounts to cruel and unusual punishment."
"I don't mean to badmouth the jail, but it is not equipped for this stuff," Richards said. "It's tight quarters, it's impossible to get six feet apart and they're all breathing the same air. It's effectively a petri dish of COVID."
Smith said, though, "these circumstances are out of all of our control" and Fitzwater nevertheless remains a risk to the community if he is released.
Richards said Fitzwater still could wear an ankle monitor and be limited to home confinement.
But Neider said she reviewed 80 pages of documentation of Fitzwater's care in jail "and there's nothing that gave me the impression that his needs are not being met."
She said information favoring his release is anecdotal, but even if the argument was stronger, she still would required to weigh that against the public danger of releasing him.
"There's nothing in front of me that says the jail is not managing this," she said.
Neider also ruled against a motion by Richards that sought to restrict police officers from wearing their full dress uniforms and medals when they testify at trial.
He filed the motion after prosecutors persuaded the judge to prevent the defense from emphasizing Fitzwater's receipt of Purple Heart medals in Afghanistan.
"The same thing needs to cut both ways," Richards said.
Prosecutors responded that allowing Fitzwater's war record into the trial was unwarranted because the criminal proceeding "has nothing to do with his military service."
Neider said police officers' training and experience is relevant in a trial. She said case law is clear that officers wearing their regular duty uniforms is relevant and is not prejudicial to defendants.
Because of the pandemic, Fitzwater's trial has been delayed. Neider said Thursday it will not take place until November at the earliest.