FARMINGTON — A Milford man charged with 15 child sexual abuse crimes allegedly committed two decades ago lost a bid Friday for reduced bail.
Second District Judge David Connors ruled that bail will remain at $500,000 for Roland Eugene Tibbs, 57, while he tries to find a lawyer.
Tibbs was booked into the Davis County Jail on June 17, six days after the court approved a warrant for his arrest based on charges out of Clearfield.
On June 8, the Davis County Attorney’s Office charged Tibbs with four counts of rape of a child and 11 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
In the arrest warrant, the Clearfield Police Department alleged that Tibbs sexually abused two girls between the ages of 8 and 13 in Davis and Weber counties from 1998 to 2004.
The charges are based on statements provided by the alleged victims, who are now in their early 20s.
Tibbs had a position of trust with the girls, the arrest warrant said.
Public defender Logan Bushell asked Connors to cut bail to $100,000, but the judge said he found no justification to do so without any new information in the case beyond what’s already in the charging documents.
Further, because the court determined that Tibbs does not qualify for a public defender, Connors scheduled another bail hearing for July 6 to give Tibbs time to hire a lawyer.