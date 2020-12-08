OGDEN — U.S. Attorney John Huber and Police Chief Randy Watt on Tuesday chronicled Ogden’s successes in cutting violent crime and sweeping “career criminals” into long prison terms.
Huber touted 120 federal prosecutions he said resulted from a Project Safe Neighborhoods pilot program in Ogden over the past 2 1/2 years.
Watt said since the Ogden Police Department launched a new strategic plan in 2017 and later joined the federally led project, serious crime has dropped 29.4% in Ogden.
Violent crime was down 24.7%, Watt said. He added that while the state of Utah had a slight increase in violent crime in 2019, it fell by 10.58% in Ogden that year.
Huber, who began his career as a prosecutor in Weber County, said prosecuting Ogden’s habitual offenders in the federal system rather than state courts is one key.
“We have found that presently state law remedies are not cutting the mustard on our most chronic and violent offenders,” Huber said.
Habitual criminals frequently get out on parole or probation and return to the community to commit more crimes, he said.
“Every time they go in, they come out,” Huber said. “The federal option changes that. It slows that revolving door down considerably.”
As local and state police and prosecutors communicate on cases, many are filed in the federal system, where tougher penalties are available.
During the safe neighborhoods project, dozens of convictions and sentences have flowed through the federal courts, Huber said.
Many of them are for firearms crimes.
Those convicted get “three years, four years, five years in far-away federal prisons with zero chance of parole,” Huber said.
He said it’s an antidote to what he described as a passive attitude among state legislators who he said are “chasing the savings of dimes” in state penalties “to the incalculable costs to public safety.”
Police and prosecutors in Utah have been complaining for years about Utah’s 2015 Justice Reform Initiative, which reworked various systems to limit extensive prison stays to only the worst offenders.
The JRI came in the face of skyrocketing state prison and jail populations and costs.
Huber and Watt touted the Safe Neighborhoods effort’s coordination involving the Weber County attorney’s and sheriff’s offices, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and others.
Huber mentioned Ogden’s Real Time Crime Center and the ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence Center.
During the project, police have taken 181 weapons from criminals, including shotguns, handguns, rifles and even a grenade launcher, Huber said.
“We use TV-like technology to find out who the trigger pullers are and go after them and not wait for them to fire off their next shot into a birthday party,” he said.
At a presentation in Ogden City’s Francom Public Safety Building, Huber gave Watt a plaque and letter from Attorney General William Barr in recognition of the project’s successes.
“This is what police chiefs get to do — take credit for the hard work of others in the organization,” Watt said. “This isn’t my award.”
He praised his department’s leaders and team members plus the array of local, state and federal agencies that worked on the project.
“We have reduced serious and violent crime by removing habitual offenders and career criminals from the streets,” Watt said.