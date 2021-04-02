KAYSVILLE — Nearly three months after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, 50-year-old Kaysville resident Michael Lee Hardin was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the riot.
According to a press release from the FBI, Hardin is being charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
Hardin was taken into custody without incident Friday morning by FBI special agents and members of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, with the assistance of the Utah State Bureau of Investigations, the release said.
This story will be updated.