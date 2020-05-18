KAYSVILLE — A 27-year-old man was killed and four other people were injured Sunday in a car rollover on Crestwood Road, police said.
Officer Lexi Benson on Monday identified the deceased victim as Hayden Hansen.
Two other males in the car were released from local hospitals later Sunday, Benson said, while a female was transferred to another hospital for surgery.
"But she is expected to be OK," Benson said, adding police did not know the status of the fifth person who was in the car.
All victims were taken to local hospitals, three by ambulance and two by helicopter, Benson said.
Hansen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The car was westbound in the 700 block of Crestwood at about 5:55 pm. when it rolled off the road, Benson said.
She said the crash is under investigation. She said she did not know the vehicle's speed when it crashed or whether any occupants were wearing seat belts.