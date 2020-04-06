KAYSVILLE — Police arrested a 26-year-old man on allegations that he assaulted a convenience store clerk, saying he was Superman, and ran away with a pack of cigarettes.
Melekiole Faamanatuga was booked into the Davis County Jail on Sunday night after his arrest following the robbery at 7-Eleven, 385 W. 200 North.
A Kaysville Police Department probable cause statement said Faamanatuga, matching a description provided by the clerk, was found sitting on the driveway of a fast food restaurant next door.
Faamanatuga refused to lie down, then stood up and fought officers' efforts to handcuff him, the charging document said.
The man hit an officer twice on the head with a closed fist, "fought through a Taser deployment," the report said, and it took eight officers to subdue him.
At the jail in Farmington, Faamanatuga fought corrections officers, again saying he was Superman, until he was restrained and put into a holding cell, the affidavit said.
The convenience store clerk told police the robber struck him several times in the face. His nose was likely broken and he went to the emergency room.
An officer who reviewed the store surveillance video said it showed the robber hit the clerk several times with a closed fist, "winding his entire body to use the maximum force possible."
Police booked Faamanatuga on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, serious bodily injury; and misdemeanor charges of assault on a peace officer, interfering with an officer, and intoxication.