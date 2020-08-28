LAYTON — A Syracuse woman allegedly mugged two small boys of their snack money and punched a police officer who came to arrest her, according to charging documents.
The Davis County Attorney's Office on Thursday charged Caroline Josephine Spinks, 22, with second-degree felony robbery and class A misdemeanor assault against a peace officer.
Police were called to a Layton store Sunday by a woman who said another woman took money from her two sons. The mother said she had given money to the boys to get soda from a vending machine.
According to the boys' accounts in a Layton Police Department probable cause statement, one of the boys had $4 in his hand and was preparing to buy soda.
Spinks allegedly pushed the boy into a wall and took the cash, telling him she "needed it and needed it more" than they did.
The boy was not injured.
The mother confronted Spinks, who threw the money at her, the affidavit said.
Spinks told a police officer she took the money because she thought it was hers, according to the affidavit.
Spinks put her hands behind her back to be handcuffed but turned suddenly and punched the officer in the chest, the affidavit said.
She remained held in the Davis County Jail on Friday pending her first appearance in 2nd District Court.
In 2018, Spinks pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and a reduced charge of class B misdemeanor attempted assault against police.
A Layton police probable cause statement said an officer stopped to check on a car parked partially in the road with the driver's door open to traffic.
The officer smelled narcotics, the affidavit said, and Spinks was found to be driving on a revoked driver's license.
A drug-sniffing dog indicated narcotics in the car and Spinks was "detained due to erratic behavior," the affidavit said.
Spinks bit the arresting officer on the hand, then resisted being handcuffed, the document said.
A judge sentenced Spinks to a pair of suspended jail terms with credit for time served in jail and ordered her to perform 50 hours of community service.