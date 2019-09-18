HOOPER — One person is dead Wednesday following a crash involving a semitractor-trailer in Hooper.
At 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, the Weber County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash 4600 S. 5900 West in Hooper.
The crash involved a semitrailer pulling a flatbed trailer and a pickup, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The driver of the pickup was dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
Additional information about the vehicles or people involved in the crash is not being released at this time.