LAYTON — One man was killed and others were injured during a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Layton.
Around 10:50 p.m., a Layton Police officer tried to pull over a person on a motorcycle near the intersection of Main Street and Midtown Crossing, according to Lt. Travis Lyman of the Layton Police Department.
The motorcycle reportedly sped away from the officer, who did not pursue the motorcycle.
A short time later, police were alerted to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, Lyman said. The car appeared to be turning east onto Antelope Drive while the motorcycle was driving north on Main Street. Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling over 100 mph when it collided with the car, Lyman said.
Although the driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, the 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car was a teenager and in the front seat was the teen's mother, who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Lyman said. The driver and another juvenile who was in the car suffered only minor injuries in the crash.
The intersection of Antelope Drive and Main Street was closed for a period of time Tuesday night while police investigated the crash.