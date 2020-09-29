FARMINGTON — A Bountiful woman has been booked into jail to face prosecution for allegedly stabbing her husband in the arm and hitting him on the head with a frying pan.
Monalisa Havea, 25, is charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault. She was released from jail Monday pending her next court appearance, which has not yet been scheduled.
The incident happened Dec. 23, 2019, but charges were not filed by the Davis County Attorney's Office until March 11 after the two gave conflicting stories about what happened.
By March, the woman's whereabouts were not known. An arrest warrant was issued in July and she was arraigned in 2nd District Court on Sept. 21.
A Bountiful Police Department probable cause statement alleged that Havea and her husband were arguing when she struck him on the head and arms.
She allegedly seized a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the arm, then grabbed a frying pan and struck him on the head.
The affidavit said he pushed her away and went outside, while she phoned family members to tell them he was assaulting her.
Police said Havea also told them her husband had assaulted her. However, they said the stab wound in his arm and bruises on his head were consistent with his story of the incident.
Officers also took a knife and a pan from the home as evidence.
Havea has been charged with domestic violence crimes three times before, according to court records.
Felony charges remain pending against her related to a July 28, 2019, Salt Lake County case in which Havea allegedly used a crowbar to heavily damage her husband's vehicle and also hit him with the tool.