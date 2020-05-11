OGDEN — An Ogden judge is being urged to declare Utah's death penalty unconstitutional because, attorneys in a capital homicide case argue, the sentencing portion of the law shifts the burden of proof to defendants.
Aggravating factors already have been decided at trial, thereby putting the onus on the defense during the sentencing phase, an attorney representing Miller Costello, 28, asserted in a motion filed April 17 in 2nd District Court.
Costello and his wife, Brenda Emile, 25, are charged with capital murder in the July 6, 2017, death of their 3-year-old daughter, Angelina Costello.
Police said the girl suffered prolonged abuse. She had bruises, cuts, burns, open sores and scrapes on her face, hands, legs, head and neck.
The Weber County Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty against both defendants upon conviction.
"Utah’s scheme shifts the burden to the defendant at the sentencing hearing," Costello attorney Randall Marshall said in the motion.
He said the shift is constitutionally impermissible because, he contends, it violates both a defendant’s procedural due process protections under the state and federal constitutions and the constitutional prohibitions against cruel and unusual punishment.
At sentencing the state "cannot require a defendant to prove his life should be spared," Marshall said, adding prosecutors "must have the burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the death is the appropriate penalty."
During a trial's innocence phase, prosecutors must convince a jury that at least one aggravating circumstance — in this case, such as child abuse — occurred to justify the capital murder charge.
Marshall contended that because an aggravating circumstance already has been determined if a jury finds a defendant guilty, it is unconstitutional to require a defendant to overcome that aggravating circumstance a second time during the sentencing phase.
"Under Utah’s death penalty scheme, the finding of an aggravating circumstance at the guilt phase means that the defendant must produce mitigation evidence at the penalty phase to avoid the death penalty," Marshall wrote.
"If the defendant fails to produce any mitigation evidence, the weight of the aggravating circumstance requires death. The burden shifts. The prosecution need not produce any evidence in aggravation."
In a further motion filed April 21, Marshall asked the court to "preclude the use of aggravating circumstances in the penalty phase of defendant’s trial which duplicate elements of the underlying aggravated murder charge."
Weber County Attorney Chris Allred on Friday declined to comment on the latest defense motions. He said his staff was working on responses to be filed before a scheduled May 22 hearing before Judge Michael DiReda.
On Feb. 29, Costello's defense filed a related motion urging DiReda to strike the death penalty because "it has become cruel and unusual punishment by practice and the consensus of the Utah citizenry."
In 1,043 intentional homicides in Utah from 2000 to 2018, only one resulted in a death sentence and Utah has performed only one execution, the motion said.