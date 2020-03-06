Burglars crash cars into stores

In this screen grab taken from surveillance video, burglars crash a stolen car into a business on Friday, March 6, 2020.

 Image supplied, Layton Police Department

LAYTON — Burglars crashed stolen cars through the entrances of two Layton gun-dealing businesses early Friday, getting away with numerous firearms, police said.

The brazen thieves stole a pair of cars, one in South Weber and the other in Farmington, and used them to crash into the Cal Ranch and Get Some Guns stores, according to a Layton Police Department press release.

Surveillance videos shared by police from one of the businesses show a silver sedan barreling through entrance doors, showering glass and merchandise, and three men running out with guns.

Car crash burglars

In this screen grab taken from surveillance video, burglars are seen running from a Layton store with firearms after crashing a stolen car through the entrance on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The thieves may have had a getaway car nearby because the stolen crash vehicles were left inside the stores, the press release said.

Police urge anyone with information about the crimes to call Layton dispatch at 801-497-8300.

You can reach reporter Mark Shenefelt at mshenefelt@standard.net or 801 625-4224. Follow him on Twitter at @mshenefelt.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!