LAYTON — Burglars crashed stolen cars through the entrances of two Layton gun-dealing businesses early Friday, getting away with numerous firearms, police said.
The brazen thieves stole a pair of cars, one in South Weber and the other in Farmington, and used them to crash into the Cal Ranch and Get Some Guns stores, according to a Layton Police Department press release.
Surveillance videos shared by police from one of the businesses show a silver sedan barreling through entrance doors, showering glass and merchandise, and three men running out with guns.
The thieves may have had a getaway car nearby because the stolen crash vehicles were left inside the stores, the press release said.
Police urge anyone with information about the crimes to call Layton dispatch at 801-497-8300.